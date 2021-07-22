Golden Ball's dog-walking club helps fight loneliness in Longton

Owners of the Golden Ball pub in Longton, Chris Buckley and Rebekah O’Connell, have set up a dog-walking club to help bring walkers together and make it a sociable activity.

The pub is already noted for being dog-friendly, having won the Dog Friendly Business Award at the Lancashire Tourism Awards.

Now they have taken their love of canines to anew level. amid concerns that locals could be feeling isolation with the impact of the pandemic and its restrictions.

Relaxing after a walk at the Golden Ball

Chris and Rebekah said: “The last 18 months has been a difficult time in everyone’s life.

“With the Covid -19 pandemic, many people are feeling more anxious, and socially isolated finding it difficult to maintain their mental wellbeing.

“Getting outside and walking your dog relieves stress and has a positive impact on people’s well-being.

“Dogs are part of our family, and during these challenging times many of us are turning to our pets to help us.

The dog walking club at Longton

“Our Dog Walking group is a great way to combat the problems raised during the pandemic by socialising, exploring the beautiful South Ribble countryside and finishing off the day with a spot of lunch.”

The pub even offers treats for hungry pooches who have worked up an appetite on their walks.

Local natural dog treat manufacturer T Forrest provides a selection of natural dog treats for the dogs to enjoy a healthy snack at the bar. Daniel Wallbank from T.Forrest said “Our canine companions have played such a big part in our lives and it’s great to support a great initiative.”