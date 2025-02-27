Going Green is No drama Llama - Let's celebrate conscious choices

A Lancashire entrepreneur has launched a national day to promote environmental awareness and encourage people to slow down and reflect on what truly matters.

Conscious Day is a national day that will take place on March 13, and The Wellbeing Farm, located in Edgworth, Bolton, is a fun events venue known for its creative and sustainable weddings and corporate events, was one of the first to sign up for it.

The Wellbeing Farm is a proud B Corp-certified venue that is shaking up the events scene with a focus on sustainability, creativity, and fun.

Celia Gaze, the founder of Conscious Day and The Wellbeing Farm, is passionate about inspiring other businesses to make thoughtful choices.

A new national day

She said, “The idea for Conscious Day came to me while I was in Kenya. I have ADHD, and I tend to move at a million miles an hour, but being there allowed me to slow down. The idea struck me like a bolt from the blue in the wilderness of Kenya. I realised there was a gap in the market and became focused on creating a day where people could slow down, take notice of their actions, and make conscious choices.

“When you slow down as a business owner, with no meetings or distractions – not even a TV, it allows you to think clearly. That’s when I came up with the idea for starting Conscious Day.”

Celia turned stress into success when she left her role in the NHS after experiencing burnout and discovered the answer to her future in a run-down farm owned by her partner. She started The Wellbeing Farm using the ‘Five Ways to Wellbeing,’ harnessing nature and giving back to local communities.

Celia Gaze

But the road wasn’t easy, and she faced significant challenges. Inspiration struck when she put a bow tie on a llama, transforming the venue into an award-winning wedding destination. In 2022, The Wellbeing Farm was one of the first hospitality businesses in the UK to become a B Corp.

“Our business started the worldwide awareness day called Consciousness Day, and we’re kicking off a movement this year that we hope will take off. Whether it’s cutting down on waste, making ethical choices, or promoting inclusivity, every little choice counts!"

Organising a whole awareness day was not easy, but she hopes lots of businesses will join the movement and make changes that make a difference.

She believes that together, we can make a positive impact. The 2025 Theme of Conscious Day is Conscious Decisions for a Better Future.

“Let’s turn Conscious Day into a movement that inspires change far beyond just one day,” she added.

There are four pillars to Conscious Day, which include:

Sustainability: reducing harm to the planet and adopting eco-conscious habits.

Inclusivity: To advocate for diverse, equitable, and fair communities.

Purpose: To align business and life decisions with deeper values.

Impact: To take meaningful steps that leave a lasting legacy.

This year symbolises reflection and new beginnings, and there is no better time to consider: What habits no longer serve us? What choices can create a better future? What will you change or create this year?

She encourages everyone to make a Hope Pledge and choose one action to make a difference.

Individuals can commit to sustainability pledges, support ethical brands, volunteer, or share their impact stories. Businesses can highlight their sustainability efforts and start green initiatives with their teams. Communities and schools can organise workshops, clean-up events, or awareness campaigns to promote sustainability.

March is also B Corp month, and The Wellbeing Farm has a range of activities, including a llama trek for companies, a breakfast event, and a big promotion of B-Corp fest in June. She is passionate about inspiring other businesses to help others thrive.

The farm was one of the first wedding venues to become B-Corp certified in March 2022, and it meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

For more information about Conscious Day, visit the website https://consciousday.co.uk/

Visit the Wellbeing Farm’s website: https://thewellbeingfarm.co.uk/