Go plastic free plea at launch of town's new Environment Group

A new Environment Group has launched with a special message for Christmas ...reuse and recycle decorations and go plastic free.

The Longridge Environment Group (LEG) set up stall to mark its official launch at the annual Longridge Does Christmas event.

Longridge Environment Group's stand at Longridge Does Christmas

As well as offering free trees, visitors to their stand could take home donated Christmas decorations free of charge, make paper chains and pick up tips on celebrating in an ecofriendly way.

The group was formed following pleas from local schoolchildren to make Longridge plastic free and more eco friendly.

Longridge Town Council backed the call and the Palace cinema in Longridge hosted a special environmental awareness/climate action day.

It was as a result of the day - and following speeches by young campaigners and town mayor Coun Steve Ashcroft, that the group was set up.

The group’s information stand at the Christmas event was sited outside the Station Buildings. It provided another opportunity to publicise the drive to persuade Longridge businesses and residents to use less plastic.

Group spokeswoman Margaret Baugh said: “The Plastic Free Longridge initiative looks like a huge success with Longridge shoppers. Launched at Longridge Does Christmas 99 per cent of those questioned said they would be happy to buy refills of laundry, cleaning and personal products to re-use their plastic containers and reduce waste.”

She continued: “Watch out for where to buy greener products as the group work with local businesses.”

Founder members of the group were also heartened to get more offers of support. Margaret said: “Many more of the Longridge community signed up to help Longridge Environment Group work towards a greener community.”

She continued: “We want people to sign up to help us make Longridge plastic free.”

Regarding reusing containers and getting them refilled, she cited Clitheroe where such a service already exists and said: “I think we’re pushing at an open door.”

The group will meet again in January to agree its constitution and membership of its executive committee at 11 am at Future Sounds Longridge. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.

Meanwhile there are plans to visit local business and see how they can be helped to go greener and discuss a step by step approach to changing things. For example they may be asked - are there any changes you could make this week?