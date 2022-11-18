The decision has been made by John Banks – grandson of founder George – who will be retiring after 52 years. He joined the business straight from school aged 16 before spending three years at Boodles in Chester and travelling in Australia and Asia. He said: “I’ve really enjoyed my work and trade is good, but I’ve spent most of the year thinking about it, and I’m definitely ready. I think 52 years is more than a lot of people do.”

George Banks first opened the business in 1935 at 31 Lune Street and while he would relocate to 26 Lune Street for a brief time, the late 60s saw him back in 31 Lune Street for the next three decades. In the late 90s, the family expanded the business by opening locations at in Bowness-on-Windermere and also Fishergate in Preston. They also opened a Pandora shop in Preston’s St George’s Centre as well as Bowness, and had a Swarovski outlet.

John said: “It’s been a privilege to sell special pieces for significant occasions, such as for anniversaries, engagements and weddings. People tend to have a family jeweller and I have served the children and grandchildren of the customers I had when I first started. Probably our most famous repeat customers was Sir Tom Finnety, who was a good friend of my dad’s. He would be in the shop most weeks, not always buying, but having repairs done or he’d just come in for a chat.”

George Banks Jewellers on Lune Street, Preston is closing down due to retirement. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Such is the link with Preston North End that they have sponsored the club clock for 20 years as well as the man of the match trophy.

Thanks

John added: “I’ve had some fantastic staff over the years, we really couldn’t have done this without them. We also want to thank our customers old and new, and of course the Preston business community who have always been very supportive. We look forward to saying our final goodbyes when customers come along to choose one final piece during our closing down sale." To mark the occasion, there will be a closing down sale starting on the November 19, which will see stock reduced by 50 per cent.

George Banks Jewellers on Lune Street, Preston is closing down due to retirement. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Advertisement Hide Ad