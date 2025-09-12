Geo giant expands into new world markets following global growth

A leader in geophysical and petrophysical logging is set to expand into new international markets after a period of significant growth.

Robertson Geo is preparing for its next phase of growth after securing new contracts in the north and moving into new headquarters - strengthening its position as a major exporter and worldwide leader in geophysical and petrophysical services.

With 95% of its sales going to overseas markets and a presence in over 160 countries, the company manages an international network of more than 25 approved agents, with operational bases in the USA and Hong Kong and a workforce of 55 people.

Sales and Marketing Director Steve Parry, who has been with the company for 45 years, has seen its transformation from domestic service provider to worldwide industry leader.

“In the early days, we had to be adventurous, my boss gave me an atlas and told me to go sell,” said Steve, originally from Bangor.

“These days, exporters have numerous tools at their disposal, ranging from the internet and social media to webinars, government export initiatives, and even AI. Back in the day, before the internet and mobile phones, the primary source of information was the Yellow Pages!”

He added: “Travelling all over the world I could find myself in the middle of nowhere in those early days, it was a risk. I’ve been shot at, stranded in deserts, and even lost a car in a flash flood, but it’s been an incredible journey from there to where we are now.”

Founded in the early 1980s to serve British coalfields, Robertson Geo quickly turned outward, taking on projects in Indonesia, South Africa, New Zealand, and beyond.

By 1984, clients overseas began requesting the purchase of the firm’s in-house designed equipment, prompting a shift from services to sales and sparking an export surge that continues to this day.

“Many UK exporters focus on Europe,” Steve said. “We decided to take on the world. From zero exports in 1984, we were selling to over 50 countries within a decade. Today, 98% of our equipment sales are international and we are looking to do more in emerging markets in central Asia and Africa.”

That global strategy is built on long-term relationships, trust, and face-to-face engagement.

“Selling is the easy part,” Steve added. “Supporting customers globally and providing after-sales service is where it gets tough, and where we’ve really excelled.”

As part of its ongoing investment in customer support and training, Robertson Geo is launching the RG Academy, a new international training programme that will be based in its Conwy facility and delivered worldwide — starting in the USA, Middle East, and Asia.

“We’re proud to bring clients from across the globe to North Wales,” said Steve.

“Our new headquarters marks the next chapter of growth, and Conwy will be at the heart of it.”