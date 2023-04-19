Gender pay gap in South Ribble: 19 companies failing to close the gap, including Parkingeye and Runshaw College

Many employers across South Ribble are still failing to close the gender pay gap, new figures show.

April 4 was the deadline for employers across Great Britain to submit their 2022/23 gender pay gap reports to the UK government. Returns from more than 10,000 companies and organisations show four out of five (79.4%) still pay men more than women on average.

The results also reveal gender pay gaps remain at many employers in South Ribble, such as Eric Wright Water Limited, Parkingeye and Runshaw College.

A spokesperson for Parkingeye said: “Parkingeye is committed to building and maintaining a diverse workforce.

“We remain focused in bringing greater balance in our staff profile and have created a culture where people are able to thrive and reach their full potential.

“This is approach is fundamental to the success of the organisation and we are also proud to have equal representation of both male and female directors in our leadership team.”

Runshaw College told the Post: “At Runshaw College we are committed to closing any identified gender pay gap over time. It is important to note that a gender pay gap does not indicate discrimination or an absence of equal pay for equal value work. At Runshaw, as in society, it indicates that women are more likely to fulfil lower-paid roles such as cleaning and catering, and that women are more likely to hold part-time roles. While these facts are both true, it is also the case that there are more women than men in management roles at Runshaw College, and the gender pay gap for management roles actually favours women. Please see the full report on our website for the detail.”

Only workplaces with 250 or more employees have to submit a gender pay gap report. The gap is calculated as the difference between median hourly earnings of men and women, as a proportion of men’s earnings, excluding overtime and bonuses.

The figures also showed that 7.9% of employers in Great Britain reported no gender pay gap, and 12.7% were found to be paying women more on average than men.

In South Ribble, there was no gender pay gap at family owned SPAR group Lawrence Hunt & Co Limited, health service Iprs Health Limited, personal care company G.R. & M.M. Blackledge Plc, and South Ribble Borough Council.

How does your workplace compare? Here we list employers with the biggest gender pay gaps in South Ribble.

You can also search for an employer’s gender pay gap using the interactive table on our sister site, NationalWorld.com.

