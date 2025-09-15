GC Angels announces first cohort for Venture Forward accelerator programme

By Alex Swift
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2025, 11:26 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 11:48 BST
GC Angels, the venture capital investment arm of The Growth Company, has announced the first cohort of its new Venture Forward accelerator programme, designed to support underrepresented founders in the North of England as they prepare for their first institutional investment round.

Venture Forward, funded by Innovate UK, will run two accelerators over the next year, equipping early-stage founders with the knowledge, tools and investor connections needed to secure growth capital.

Most Popular

The first cohort brings together 30 innovative and diverse businesses from across the region, spanning sectors including health, financial services, wellbeing, agriculture and consultancy. Of these, 60% are female-founded, 73% are ethnic minority-founded and 33% have a disabled or neurodivergent founder. These figures are significantly higher than the industry average and demonstrate the programme’s commitment to widening access to investment. The full list of cohort members is available below.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cohort also reflects the strength and diversity of innovation across the whole of the North. Manchester-based businesses form the highest proportion of the cohort at 47%, followed by Liverpool (13%), Preston (10%) and Sheffield (10%).

Marc Shirmanplaceholder image
Marc Shirman

Running for eight-weeks from October 2025, the programme will cover every stage of the fundraising journey through workshops, mentoring, access to resources and opportunities to network with investors and industry leaders.

Following the programme, GC Angels will offer up to £500k of equity investment to standout founders in the cohort, giving them the capital to overcome early-stage hurdles and secure the resources they need for long-term growth.

A second cohort will launch in February 2026, with the two rounds supporting a total of 60 companies from across the north of England.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marc Shirman, GC Head of Equity Investment, said: "We’re very excited to be launching the first phase of Venture Forward this October. The response we received has been phenomenal – receiving over 150 applications from founders across the North. Narrowing this down to just 30 was difficult but means that we’ve assembled an incredibly strong group.

“This first cohort highlights the depth of talent among underrepresented founders in the region, and the need for more early-stage investment opportunities. Through Venture Forward, we’re sharing our knowledge and experience as early-stage investors with ambitious founders and giving them unique insights into how investors make decisions. Our ultimate goal is to support more diverse founders with the backing they need to grow. I look forward to getting to know these businesses further over the next eight weeks.”

Cohort 1:

Business Name Founder(s)
Ability Digital Claire Buckle
KOKU Health Prof Emma Stanmore
Uoto Praveen Kaur
AdTecher Charles Wheeler
Flocast Hassan Zaman
Lexlytic Chioma Wilson-Dyke
Ndewo Joshua Ojo
Mission C Qes Hussain
NanoBiotechnology Hub Alfredo Gravagnuolo
Applatch Samson Opaleye
SafePlant Zahra Dashtbozorgi
Opulence Pictures Veronika Polovko
Girostar Hetesh Pal
AJ Lakes Alison Magee-Barker
EcoGreen Living Julie Cook
Pet Trust UK Felix Robinson
Vea Journal Zahra Bhatti
Erranza AI Ahmad Pervaiz Butt
StoryVerse Studios AI Milly Ali
Akari Health Dr Arslan Anwar
GoGetMeIt Aklaq Choudhury
Breezemove Phil Melia
PurFetch Yao Fan
SyncIt Health Matilde Lerias
PR Mastery Carla Speight
Houseshare AI Jaz Singh
PWR Women Lizzie Frija
Vesta Capsules Farah Frikha
CliniLink Mehmoona Usman & Theresa Ho
Avika Shivika Pratap

For more information, please visit here.

Related topics:NorthEngland
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice