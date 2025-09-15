GC Angels announces first cohort for Venture Forward accelerator programme

GC Angels, the venture capital investment arm of The Growth Company, has announced the first cohort of its new Venture Forward accelerator programme, designed to support underrepresented founders in the North of England as they prepare for their first institutional investment round.

Venture Forward, funded by Innovate UK, will run two accelerators over the next year, equipping early-stage founders with the knowledge, tools and investor connections needed to secure growth capital.

The first cohort brings together 30 innovative and diverse businesses from across the region, spanning sectors including health, financial services, wellbeing, agriculture and consultancy. Of these, 60% are female-founded, 73% are ethnic minority-founded and 33% have a disabled or neurodivergent founder. These figures are significantly higher than the industry average and demonstrate the programme’s commitment to widening access to investment. The full list of cohort members is available below.

The cohort also reflects the strength and diversity of innovation across the whole of the North. Manchester-based businesses form the highest proportion of the cohort at 47%, followed by Liverpool (13%), Preston (10%) and Sheffield (10%).

Marc Shirman

Running for eight-weeks from October 2025, the programme will cover every stage of the fundraising journey through workshops, mentoring, access to resources and opportunities to network with investors and industry leaders.

Following the programme, GC Angels will offer up to £500k of equity investment to standout founders in the cohort, giving them the capital to overcome early-stage hurdles and secure the resources they need for long-term growth.

A second cohort will launch in February 2026, with the two rounds supporting a total of 60 companies from across the north of England.

Marc Shirman, GC Head of Equity Investment, said: "We’re very excited to be launching the first phase of Venture Forward this October. The response we received has been phenomenal – receiving over 150 applications from founders across the North. Narrowing this down to just 30 was difficult but means that we’ve assembled an incredibly strong group.

“This first cohort highlights the depth of talent among underrepresented founders in the region, and the need for more early-stage investment opportunities. Through Venture Forward, we’re sharing our knowledge and experience as early-stage investors with ambitious founders and giving them unique insights into how investors make decisions. Our ultimate goal is to support more diverse founders with the backing they need to grow. I look forward to getting to know these businesses further over the next eight weeks.”

Cohort 1:

Business Name Founder(s) Ability Digital Claire Buckle KOKU Health Prof Emma Stanmore Uoto Praveen Kaur AdTecher Charles Wheeler Flocast Hassan Zaman Lexlytic Chioma Wilson-Dyke Ndewo Joshua Ojo Mission C Qes Hussain NanoBiotechnology Hub Alfredo Gravagnuolo Applatch Samson Opaleye SafePlant Zahra Dashtbozorgi Opulence Pictures Veronika Polovko Girostar Hetesh Pal AJ Lakes Alison Magee-Barker EcoGreen Living Julie Cook Pet Trust UK Felix Robinson Vea Journal Zahra Bhatti Erranza AI Ahmad Pervaiz Butt StoryVerse Studios AI Milly Ali Akari Health Dr Arslan Anwar GoGetMeIt Aklaq Choudhury Breezemove Phil Melia PurFetch Yao Fan SyncIt Health Matilde Lerias PR Mastery Carla Speight Houseshare AI Jaz Singh PWR Women Lizzie Frija Vesta Capsules Farah Frikha CliniLink Mehmoona Usman & Theresa Ho Avika Shivika Pratap

For more information, please visit here.