Jade Driver of Vincents.

Residential property expert Jade Driver (pictured) has taken over conveyancing services for local law firm Vincents Solicitors, at its office in Rope Walk.

Jade will support people buying a home or investment property with all the necessary legal services including searches, contracts, registration, financial transfers and mortgage liaison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A complex transaction specialist, Jade is also highly experienced with equity release, remortgages, Help to Buy, shared ownership and leasehold purchases.

She will split her time between Garstang and Vincents’ Penwortham office, one of the firm’s main conveyancing hubs.

Jade originally joined Vincents in 2017 as a paralegal before securing a training contract with the firm. She qualified in 2020 and has gained experience in residential property work at Penwortham under conveyancing expert Jemma Lloyd.

She said: “We’re all about personal service here at Vincents and making it as easy as possible for people to access our services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Purchasing a property is a huge deal and people appreciate having a trusted adviser to help guide them through it. Garstang is a very popular location and the housing market is extremely active in the area, so I’ve been kept very busy since my arrival.

“In addition to home moves and investments, I’ve had a lot of older clients who have lived in their homes for a long time and want to release some of the equity in the property. Many also need to register their deeds with the land registry as they purchased before the system was computerised.

"Both of these are specialist areas for me and it’s great to be able to help out and offer that personal service here in Garstang.”

The Garstang office is led by private client director Lisa Lodge and has traditionally been a hub for wills, trusts, lasting power of attorney, and estate planning services. It is also home to the firm’s Court of Protection department, and a branch of the Yorkshire Building Society which Vincents houses on an agency basis, to ensure the community still has access to over-the-counter financial services