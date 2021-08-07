Garstang and Catterall residents told to put out their red bins and hope for the best

However, Garstang Town Council says it believes not all bins will be emptied due to an ongoing staffing crisis.

A spokesman said: "To ensure collection is not missed, it is recommended the bins are put out for collection Friday evening. However, we must make you aware that Wyre Council will not be able to empty all the bins they have not been able to empty Monday – Friday."

Wyre Council's recycling team has been hit by staffing shortages

A Wyre Council spokesman added: "Due to staff shortages, some red bins will not be collected on your scheduled day this week. We sincerely apologise to residents that are affected.

"We hope to collect bins from affected streets on Saturday 7 August, but as more collections become affected, we may not be able to return to all missed streets.

"If we do not manage to return on Saturday, additional recycling placed next to your bin will be taken on the next red bin collection or you can take it to the recycling centre.

"Your garden waste will be collected as normal.

"We sincerely apologise for this disruption and inconvenience. Thank you for your patience and understanding in these difficult times."