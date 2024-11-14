Game-changing energy: Hurst Green FC goes solar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

EcoGiants, a leading provider of solar energy solutions in Lancashire, has completed a significant solar installation at Hurst Green Football Club near Clitheroe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative underscores EcoGiants' dedication to supporting local communities, reducing environmental impact, and delivering sustainable energy solutions.

The installation equips the club with high-efficiency solar panels designed to reduce energy costs and minimise its carbon footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resulting energy savings provide a more affordable way to power the club's facilities, helping to keep membership fees manageable for local families and players.

Christian Gillibrand - Founder of Eco Giants

Christian Gillibrand, founder of EcoGiants, said: "We're proud to support Hurst Green Football Club in their journey towards sustainability.

"At EcoGiants, our mission is to make renewable energy accessible to all, from local businesses to community organisations. This installation exemplifies how clean energy can positively impact local facilities."

This project is part of EcoGiants' broader community engagement, which includes sponsorship of local sports teams and facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notably, EcoGiants is the main sponsor of Clitheroe FC, with the stadium now named The EcoGiants Stadium, and serves as the official shirt sponsor for Clitheroe Rugby Club.

Solar Stand at Hurst Green FC

These partnerships reflect EcoGiants' commitment to supporting local sports and community initiatives while promoting a greener, more sustainable Lancashire.

By investing in renewable energy, Hurst Green Football Club sets an example for how organisations can leverage sustainable solutions to benefit the community.

The installation enables the club to lower operational costs, allowing reinvestment in local programmes and facility improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This initiative aligns with a growing trend in Lancashire, where businesses and community organisations are increasingly adopting solar technology to reduce costs and enhance sustainability.

As a NAPIT-certified, Green Deal-approved, and ISO-certified installer, EcoGiants ensures each project meets the highest industry standards, delivering quality and reliability throughout the process.

EcoGiants' work at Hurst Green Football Club is part of a wider mission to make solar energy accessible across the North West.

With a portfolio that includes commercial, residential, and community projects, EcoGiants champions a cleaner, greener Lancashire by assisting organisations in transitioning to renewable energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For businesses and organisations considering a shift to solar, EcoGiants offers comprehensive, bespoke solutions tailored to specific energy needs.

Christian Gillibrand added: "Our goal is not just about immediate savings but fostering long-term energy independence and environmental responsibility for our clients. Projects like Hurst Green, alongside our sponsorship of local sports, reflect our commitment to building a more sustainable future for Lancashire."

This installation not only highlights EcoGiants' expertise and community commitment but also stands as a testament to the growing movement in Lancashire towards sustainable energy solutions that benefit both the economy and the environment.