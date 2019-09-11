Fylde woman's interior designs chosen for luxury Caribbean resort

A Kirkham interior designer has been called in to add a touch of class to a luxury resort in the Caribbean.

Lucy Tattersall, who runs Lucy Locketts Interiors, has styled the interior furnishings and décor to a £4.9m villa at the exclusive Royal Westmoreland resort in Barbados.

Lucy Tattersall's work inside the luxury building

And Lucy, who has 20 years’ experience in the interior design industry, is bringing some of her roots to the Caribbean by ensuring that all internal furnishings and décor within the four-bedroom villa have been sourced from Lancashire-based suppliers.

After initially starting a career in beauty, Lucy knew it wasn’t for her and took an interior design course which she studied for in the evenings while still working.

After qualifying and building up her clientele, her business has gone from strength-to-strength, taking her from London to Spain, Cyprus and Gran Canaria.

Royal Westmoreland, is known for its “superior villas, exclusive Beach Club and outstanding golfing facilities”.

In the bedroom

The specially commissioned interior design project marks the 25th anniversary of the resort.

It is home to more than 250 villas and owned by Lancashire-based entrepreneur, John Morphet head of the Pure Leisure Group which has holiday parks across the UK.

Located on the most desirable ridge of the resort, 20 Lancaster Drive, which has both a main house and guest cottage, was designed with the natural elements in mind.

Lucy said: “I’ve had an incredible career that has taken me all over the world, so to be able to bring my Lancashire influence and inspiration to this magnificent villa at Royal Westmoreland has been an ultimate dream.

Lucy Tattersall

“I just can’t wait to get out there and see my vision come to life.

“As well as the interior furnishings, all the fabrics within the villa have been hand printed by Arley House in Cheshire and Art of the Loom in.

Clitheroe as I wanted to ensure they were done to the highest standard and knew my trusted suppliers would be able to recreate the colours I was inspired by when I visited the beautiful island.”

Lucy has curated a design concept centred around the view. From the furniture down to the bedding, all sourced locally the villa features pearl grey velvet sofas, brightly coloured hanging fabrics and abstract artwork that brings the Caribbean colours to life in the form of parrots, palms trees and exotic birds.

The furniture, button back sofas, chairs and display cabinets was supplied from Feblands in Blackpool, or local upholster Paul Salthouse in Preston.

John Morphet, owner of Royal Westmoreland, said: “After working with Lucy for a number of years, both personally and through other business ventures, I knew she was the right person to design this special villa in our 25th year.

“Seeing her vision come to life from the moment she arrived has been a pleasure and I’m confident that she has created something that a truly discerning owner will fall in love with.”