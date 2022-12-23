ArthroVite, based in Wrea Green, has scooped ‘Best Beauty Supplement 2023’ for its best-selling supplement, Beautivite.

Votes from readers and followers of Your Healthy Living - the UK’s leading in-store natural health magazine - saw Beautivite emerge outright winner.

Keith Allum, managing director at ArthroVite, said: “We are delighted and immensely proud to hear this fantastic news.

Arthrovite managing director Keith Allum with the winning product.

“Beautivite has made a real impact on the beauty and well-being industry, but to be independently judged as top product by the people/customers themselves is particularly satisfying - especially given the high-level of competition.”

ArthroVite is the company that first introduced collagen to the UK back in 1994 and, three years ago, its best-selling product Collagen Plus was also voted a national winner for best joint supplement.

“We have promoted the many and varied benefits of taking collagen in a daily diet long before it became popular,” added Keith.

“Whether you are seeking assistance for joint mobility problems like Arthritis or want to stay looking younger for longer with smoother skin, healthier hair and stronger nails, we have something in our collagen range to suit.

“Our products have earned many accolades down the years, but this sort of national recognition takes our standing to a different level.”

Just under three years ago, ArthroVite, which was previously based in Lytham, took its first steps on the international stage when it opened up a trading base in Ecuador and is also hopeful of extending into Chile.