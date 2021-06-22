Fylde coast PR agency wins 'holy grail' awards

Catapult PR, which has offices in Blackpool and Poulton, has won the national CIPR Excellence Award for the Best Corporate and Business Communications Campaign.

Its managing director, Jane Hunt, inset, has also become a two-times winner of the national CIPR Excellence Best Independent PR Practitioner Award.

The agency narrowly missed out on a third CIPR Excellence Award for a travel PR campaign.

Jane Hunt

The two new national accolades make it a tally of three industry awards for Catapult PR in June 2021 alone.

The consultancy also won a PR Moment Award for the Best Culture, Media, Sport or Travel Marketing Communications Campaign in the Northern PR Moment Awards, held earlier in the month.

Jane Hunt, pictured, said: “There’s a big buzz to winning any award and already having three awards in 2021, taking our total to 44, is just amazing.

“The CIPR Excellence Awards are our holy grail, however, as they are not only national but extremely hard to win.”