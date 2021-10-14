Fylde coast PR agency wins five golds at national awards ceremony

Catapult PR took its overall agency awards tally down the years to 49, by winning gold awards in the PR industry’s PRide NW Awards.

It picked up the awards for Best Corporate and Business Communications Campaign, Best Travel and Tourism Campaign, Best Arts, Culture and Sport Campaign and Best Media Relations Campaign, as well as scooping the Best Independent Practitioner Award.

No other agency won five gold awards and Catapult PR’s success on the night was commented upon by awards host and BBC presenter, Jason Mohammad, as the results were announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pooch Smooch - one of the initiatives, during Covid-19 regulations that contributed to Catapult PR's travel and tourism win, as hotel staff, just like soap opera stars, showed their affection through Perspex screens

The three rewarded campaigns covered the retail and kitchen sector, culture and community and travel and tourism for clients as far afield as London and Northumberland.

The five Gold Awards at the PRide NW Awards add to the two national CIPR Excellence Awards that Catapult scooped in June, when its Corporate and Business Communications Campaign was adjudged the best in Britain and its managing director took the Outstanding Practitioner prize.

In the same month of 2021, Catapult won the PRMoment Award for the Best Travel and Tourism Campaign, making it eight awards in the year to date.

Catapult PR’s managing director, Jane Hunt, said the wins show that local tourism, arts and businesses clients, do not have to turn to Manchester or London for their PR or content writing needs.

Jane Hunt

She said : “Once again, I hope Catapult has proved that size does not matter and the best PR comes in small packages. Clients come to Catapult PR because they recognise we are probably unique in the UK – a micro-agency whose creativity and dedication enables campaigns to box above the weight of their budget.

“We’ve done the smaller agency approach and rejected it, to do things our way. Our record of success suggests we’ve got the formula right and I am delighted that awards judges have, once again, seen that.”

Catapult PR was founded after Jane Hunt had a successful in-house career, working in the insurance, freight and utilities sectors, in London, Berkshire, Bristol and Manchester, before launching Privilege Insurance and going on to work on other leading insurance and financial services brands in Leeds.