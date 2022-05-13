Fylde branding specialist helps launch group trying to revolutionise fan ownership

Aimed at providing a way for fan communities to take ownership of sports clubs, Civitas Club is a project-funding, investment and rewards platform built on the blockchain.

The project delivered by Poulton-based branding and design agency Studio LWD is based around the central message of giving power back to the fans through the formation of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations.

Studio LWD creative director Laura Weldon said: “With all the current turmoil around the ownerships of sports clubs many sports fans have often dreamt about buying their own sports team. Traditionally such dreams have remained just that because of the millions of pounds and deep connections required to make it a possibility.

Scenes like this where Blackpool fans took to the pitch to protest about the club's then owners, may be less common in future if Civitas Club takes off – a start-up aimed at revolutionising fan ownership in sports through the blockchain.

“Civitas Club has been launched to be able to change that, thanks to the blockchain and a fairly new concept known as DAOs.

“DAOs are member-owned communities without centralized leadership. Think of them like an internet-native business that’s collectively owned and managed by its members. Decisions are determined by proposals and voting to ensure everyone in the organization has a voice.

“The funding of DAOs is mainly based on crowdfunding that issues tokens and governance is community-based, rather than based on the decisions of executives, boards of directors and activist investors.

Laura Weldon MD of StudioLWD in Poulton

“The main central brief behind the branding project was to show Civitas Club is a fan-community owned and governed organisation, run by fans, for fans, for the benefit of the game and the community.”

With the brand launched at https://civitas.club/ in April this year, Civitas Club is currently undergoing fundraising before the launch of the complete concept to the public.

Civitas Club co-founder Ben Crabb said: “By creating the first fully fan-led ecosystem on the blockchain, Civitas Club harnesses the power of fans for change in sport. Leveraging Web3 cryptocurrency solutions, NFTs, metaverse communities and fan-collaboration, Civitas Club empowers everyone to ensure that community ownership in professional team sports becomes the new normal.

“The branding created by Studio LWD really helps us demonstrate and humanise our offering and has already helped us raise significant funding.”

