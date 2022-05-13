Andy Ince, a director of Fusion Parks Preston Ltd, said news that the trampoline park was closing its doors in Queen's Retail Park had come out earlier than planned, after proposals were put forward by ‘a major food and non-food retailer’ to move into the unit.

But he reassured users that they were looking for new premises in the city, and that children's parties booked until the first or second week of September would be going ahead.

He said: "We didn't really want to leave the site, but unfortunately our lease runs out in September.

Photo Neil Cross; Fusion Trampoline Park, Preston

"In fairness, the owner had always said it was temporary because they want retail in there.

"So we're looking at other venues now, but I can't reveal anything yet. But we will be staying in the city, we're not closing down completely.

"The business is strong, and we will be running as normal - with all the normal equipment until around the middle of September.

"We are saying not to book parties from the middle of September."

Who's moving in?

The company behind the retail proposals refers to itself as a ‘major food and non-food retailer’ and has not revealed its identity at this stage, but it is understood to be a nationwide discount chain.

Home Bargains is reportedly eager to expand its portfolio of stores across the Preston area and the Post asked the retailer whether it has now set its sights on Queen’s Retail Park.

But the company is remaining tight-lipped and when pressed on proposals submitted to Preston City Council, a spokesman said the chain “were not available for comment".

In 2021, the retailer announced bold plans to open around 50 new stores each year, with the company currently boasting more than 570 branches across the UK.

Meanwhile, rival discount retailer B&M has ruled itself out of the running at Queen’s Retail Park, having confirmed it has "no plans” to open a new store in Preston.