Furness scoops customer service gold at Personal Finance Awards

Hosted by The Money Pages, the Personal Finance Awards have long been considered a benchmark for excellence in the UK's consumer finance market. The 26th annual awards ceremony, held on November 30 2023, recognised the exceptional contributions made by UK firms to the financial community through a special digital presentation.

Furness Building Society , which has branches across Cumbria and North Lancashire, has once again been celebrated for its outstanding customer service. The society's consistent recognition at the awards is a testament to its unwavering dedication to its customers.

Simon Broadley, Chief Commercial Officer at Furness Building Society commented: “Our members are at the heart of every decision we make, which is why the service we provide them is critical to the success of Furness Building Society. We’re honoured to have won this award for another year, as it further reinforces the hard work and dedication our customer service teams deliver every single day. I want to extend a heartfelt congratulations to our colleagues who made this award possible. It’s been an exceptional year for the society, and we’re excited to see what the year ahead will bring.”