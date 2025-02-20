Funding will help historic X-ray equipment firm to target global markets

A long-established Lancashire company that supplies X-ray protection wear to the NHS is targeting global markets with the help of a £350,000 loan from NPIF II – Mercia Debt Finance, which is managed by Mercia Debt as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WSR Medical Solutions is the UK’s leading manufacturer of lead aprons for radiographers, which it supplies to over 700 hospitals under the Rothband brand. The Haslingden-based company also offers other protective equipment such as curtains, glasses and doors as well as a wide range of X-ray machines and accessories.

Established in 1860 by WS Rothband, the business was family-run until 2015 when it was acquired by Paul Dixon, a former employee and qualified radiographer. In recent years it has expanded its product range and has moved into the veterinary sector where it supplies a number of major chains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently international sales make up around 15% of turnover, however it plans to expand that and is setting up a network of distributors. The funding from NPIF II will enable it to invest in new printing equipment, in line with its strategy to carry out printing in house. This will help to increase its range of patterned fabrics, enabling it to reduce stock levels and turnaround times and produce designs to order.

Pictured from left are David Wright and My-Ha Hoang of Mercia with Paul Dixon and Deby Fisher of WSR Medical Solutions

The latest funding is the third round it has received from Mercia Debt, which backed the buy-out of the business in 2015 using funding from Lancashire Rosebud Finance and has since provided additional funding for growth.

Paul Dixon, Managing Director of WSR Medical Solutions, said: “The Rothband brand has an impressive heritage. Having started out selling rubber sheets, the company came up with the idea of using leaded rubber and was the first to produce lead aprons in 1910 for the emerging X-ray industry. Today we continue to expand and want to make its name known internationally. The funding will enable us to offer bespoke products and give us greater flexibility to cater for the needs of a global client base.”

David Wright of Mercia Debt added: “WSR Medical Solutions is a historic Lancashire company that has continued to adapt and innovate throughout the years. Under Paul’s leadership, it has gained a new lease of life. We have worked with him from the start to help him acquire and expand the business and are pleased to support the company’s latest plans to bring the brand to an international audience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NPIF II – Mercia Debt Finance provides debt finance from £100,000 to £2m to companies throughout the North, with a particular focus on Yorkshire and Humber.

The £660m Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II) covers the entire North of England and provides loans from £25k to £2m and equity investment up to £5m to help a range of small and medium sized businesses to start up, scale up or stay ahead.

The purpose of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II is to drive sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and creating local opportunity for new and growing businesses across the North of England. The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II will increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance for the North’s smaller businesses, providing funds to firms that might otherwise not receive investment and help to break down barriers in access to finance.