Fulfilmentcrowd makes double senior hires as it continues sustained growth

Katie Shepherd joins the business as Head of Brand from growth design marketing company, Avidly, where she was the Strategic Solutions Manager. Bringing almost ten years’ experience in sales and marketing, Katie’s background spans brand development, digital design, strategic business management, and CRM strategy.

Katie is no stranger to the fulfilmentcrowd brand having previously spent six years with the business from 2016 to 2021, most recently as Creative Brand Manager. In her new role, Katie will be responsible for developing the identity and equity of the fulfilmentcrowd brand.

Katie commented: “Even in the short time I have been away, fulfilmentcrowd has grown substantially and it’s a great opportunity to be able to come back on board and play a central role in the business’ vision to becoming the standout provider in this industry. In the wake of the pandemic, many new fulfilment companies have emerged in the industry, and now is a time to truly distinguish the brand’s unmatched model, cutting-edge technology and in-house capabilities that really set it apart from the competition.”

Pictured are Katie Shepherd, left and Rachel Miller, right

Meanwhile, Rachel Miller joins as Head of Financial Reporting. Rachel spent seven years as an auditor before moving into industry roles, most recently with Victorian Plumbing plc, where she was Group Financial Controller.

In addition to her core day-to-day financial responsibilities, including strengthening fulfilmentcrowd’s internal control environment, Rachel will apply her knowledge of both UK and international tax compliance to support fulfilmentcrowd’s expansion overseas.

Rachel added: “fulfilmentcrowd is a business with a unique proposition and strong growth plans. I look forward to implementing controls and streamlining processes where needed to support the brand’s financial functions and growth trajectory, across the UK and overseas.”

BGF-backed fulfilmentcrowd specialises in tech-led, cross-border logistics for high-growth omnichannel brands looking to broaden their horizons and take advantage of lucrative overseas markets.

The company works with over 250 clients around the world and operates fulfilment centres across the UK, USA, France, Germany and the Netherlands. Central to fulfilmentcrowd’s performance has been its strategic focus on international markets, which saw a 55% increase in export sales and accounted for 19% of the group’s total revenue by the end of the financial year ended 31st March 2023 (2022: 13%).