Fulfilment expert based in Blackburn earns Great Place to Work® certification, amid major expansion plans

The new certification marks the beginning of ambitious growth and recruitment plans for the Blackburn-based business, reflecting Staci UK’s commitment to employee wellbeing, people-focused expansion and leadership in the logistics sector.

Staci, the UK and Europe’s leading specialist fulfilment provider with four sites in Blackburn, has been awarded the prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification for 2024, ranking among the top 25 large employers in the manufacturing, production and transportation sector.

The Great Place to Work® Certification evaluates confidential feedback from employees, considering factors such as how businesses support work-life balance, employees’ sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security.

An impressive 77% of Staci’s 500+ employees rating it as a great place to work - nearly three times the industry average of 28% - positioning it as a standout employer in the logistics and fulfilment sector.

This certification comes at a pivotal time for Staci, as the company experiences significant growth and plans further expansion in 2025.

"Our people are at the heart of everything we do at Staci. In the past year alone, we expanded our workforce by 5%, creating multiple new jobs across key sectors like cosmetics, hospitality, and consumer electronics," said Wayne Chapman, CEO of Staci UK.

"This certification reflects our commitment to their wellbeing and success, which in turn drives our growth. As we expand into new markets like Poland and Australia, the strength of our people-first culture ensures we can continue delivering excellence in service and innovation."

Known for its people-centric culture, Staci supports team members with a range of initiatives, from mental health first aid support to continuous learning programmes, degree apprenticeship programmes, long service awards, paid volunteering scheme, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives within the communities it serves.

As Staci continues its expansion it’s projecting double digit percentage growth in the UK in 2025, whilst also strengthening its presence across the UK, Europe, and new regions.

The firm, which has seven award-winning fulfilment centres and 800,000 sq ft capacity in the UK, including four major sites in Blackburn - as well as a strong international presence in Europe, Asia, and the USA - has seen turnover increase by 12% across its UK division in the last two years.

Staci aims to become a leader in e-commerce and omnichannel fulfilment across Europe, having recently expanded into Australia and Eastern Europe (Poland).