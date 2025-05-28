From the Fylde Coast to the World Stage – Local Agent Celebrates Double Win

It’s official – your local travel expert is not only the best in the world, but also right here on the Fylde coast! Dona Kirkham has clinched top honours for Customer Service at the Coastal Radio Business Awards – for the second year!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Independent business owner, Dona Kirkham is delighted to announce her second consecutive win in the Customer Service category at the Coastal Radio Local Business Awards, held last Thursday.

Based in Lytham St Annes and supported by independent travel company, Travel Counsellors, Dona who has extensive experience working in the travel industry, was once again recognised for her outstanding dedication to personalised customer care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award ceremony, held at the iconic Blackpool Tower, brought together some of the region’s most inspiring independent businesses to celebrate excellence across a range of industries. Hosted by Coastal Radio, the event shines a spotlight on the people behind the businesses that make local communities so special.

Second time win!

Dona Kirkham, Travel Counsellor based in Lytham, reflected on her win: “Winning the Customer Service award again means the world to me. As a Travel Counsellor, I work closely with every client to understand what matters most to them, and I pride myself on delivering truly personal experiences that go far beyond booking a holiday. It was a joy to be surrounded by likeminded business owners and celebrate in such a positive, supportive atmosphere.

She continued: "This recognition is extra special because it reflects the trust my clients place in me – and how much I care in return. I feel so grateful to do what I love every day: creating memorable, seamless travel experiences for people and families across the community. Thank you so much to everyone who voted – and to those who continue to recommend me. "The award is proudly sponsored by local business InXpress, who have already expressed their anticipation to see if Dona will secure a third consecutive win next year.