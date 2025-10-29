From Cruise Ships to Centre Stage - Blackpool’s Michaela Steps Into the Spotlight as the Voice of Mariah Carey

Michaela as Mariah

A born and bred Blackpool performer who started her career singing on cruise ships around the world is now returning home to take centre stage in one of the resort’s most glamorous new shows - Fantasy: A Celebration of Mariah Carey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening this November at Viva Blackpool, the show is described as “a world class celebration of one of the greatest voices of all time” - combining powerhouse vocals, dazzling production, and pure nostalgia in a spectacular tribute to the global superstar.

For local singer Michaela, it’s not just another role - it’s a lifelong dream come true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve always been a huge Mariah Carey fan,” she says. “I grew up singing along to her albums - her music has been a huge part of my life. To now perform her biggest hits on stage feels like a full circle moment.”

Blackpool born and bred Michaela is thrilled to front Fantasy - A Celebration of Mariah

Michaela’s journey has been anything but ordinary. After training and performing locally, she took her voice international - captivating audiences on cruise ships across the globe, where she also met her husband. The pair were both singers at sea, and that shared passion for music has followed them ever since.

“We met doing what we love, and now he’s supporting me every step of the way as I take on this next chapter,” she adds.

Fantasy - A Celebration of Mariah Carey takes audiences on an unforgettable journey through Mariah’s greatest hits, from Hero and We Belong Together to Fantasy and All I Want For Christmas Is You. Expect high notes, high heels, and a lot of sparkle - all wrapped up in a show bursting with heart, glamour and diva energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This isn’t just another tribute show - it’s a celebration of Mariah,” Michaela explains. “We’ve captured the nostalgia, the power, and the fun that Mariah brings to every performance. It’s the ultimate girls’ night out - we’ve made it a night to sing, dance and relive the soundtrack of the 90s and 00s.”

The show debuts at Viva Blackpool this November, before heading on tour across the UK in 2025.