Fresh young talent joins Lancashire law firm
Preston law firm Harrison Drury has welcomed four trainee solicitors and three legal apprentices as part of its latest investment in people.
Natasha Coveney, Chloe Wishart, Hannah Pinder and Rachael McDonagh have been offered training contracts with the firm, with Jessica Darley, Thomas Connell and Grace McGarvey joining Harrison Drury as legal apprentices.
Amanda Webster, partner and head of professional development, said: “I am delighted to welcome our new trainee solicitors and legal apprentices.
"These are exciting recruitments, strengthening our team at Harrison Drury and giving people access to fulfilling careers in law.”
“As trainees Natasha, Chloe, Hannah and Rachael will gain valuable experience across a wide area of legal practice during the next two years.
"Jessica, Thomas and Grace will also have an excellent opportunity to develop their skills and learning through their apprentice roles at the firm.”
The firm also welcomes Lisa Brown who joins its residential conveyancing team in Preston.