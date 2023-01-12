As well as giving participants the opportunity to complete courses relating to the food and drink industry, Food Passports can benefit course participants by broadening their knowledge and skill set which will help to kickstart a career in the food and drink sector.The courses are comprised of four modules with candidates having the opportunity to start and stop at their leisure, with the courses taking up to about eight hours to complete.

On being the first company to pledge licences, Cian Short, the Kepak Group’s early careers manager, said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining the food industry with many opportunities to start a career at Kepak being offered and the Food Passport scheme is a great way of gaining industry knowledge alongside developing necessary skills.“Being the first food business to pledge training places and through our partnership with the NSA to help support initiatives like the Food Passport scheme, will hopefully encourage many to consider a career in the industry and showcase the long term prospects on offer.”Louise Cairns, chief executive of the National Skills Academy for Food and Drink, said: "Since it's national launch last year, the Passport has gained considerable support from the industry as an innovative new recruitment route and it’s excellent to have businesses like Kepak on board and pledging preferential recognition including guaranteed interviews for holders."Kepak Group is a family-owned business which operates 12 manufacturing facilities throughout Ireland and the UK. The Group markets a range of products serving the foodservice and retail market with brands such as Big Al’s, Rustlers, Celtic Beef and John Stone.