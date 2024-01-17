Four restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Preston given new food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Preston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 14-15 Fishergate, Preston; rated on January 12

Rated 5: The Pepper Bistro at 523 Garstang Road, Preston; rated on January 8

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Preston's establishments

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

Rated 5: Happy House at 194 Fletcher Road, Preston; rated on January 10

Rated 3: Yangs Chinese at 58 Meadow Street, Preston; rated on January 11

Food safety inspections and enforcement

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local authorities are responsible for enforcing food hygiene laws and can inspect a business at any point in the food production and distribution process.

Authorised officers from the local council will visit the premises to check the business is complying with food law and producing food that is safe to eat.

To do this, they will look at:

the premises

how employees work

the food safety management system

the types of food being made and prepared

Authorised officers have the right to enter and inspect the premises at any reasonable time.

They will also usually arrive without making an appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How often the business is routinely inspected will depend on the type of business and its previous record.

Some premises might be inspected at least every six months, others much less often.

Authorised officers will offer help and advice on food safety and they can take action if they find that standards of food hygiene are not good enough.