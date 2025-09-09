Four new solicitors qualify through Harrison Drury’s training programme

Lancashire law firm Harrison Drury has further strengthened three of its regional teams with the announcement of four newly qualified solicitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Parkhouse, Casey Moonie, Louise Shaw and Jessica Woodman have all successfully completed their training contracts with the firm.

Lucy has qualified into the land and property dispute resolution team in the firm’s Kendal office while Casey has qualified into the same team at the Preston office. Both will assist clients with a range of property disputes and landlord and tenant matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Shaw has qualified into the divorce and family law team, working across the firm’s Preston and Manchester offices. She will advise clients on family matters, including divorce, child arrangements, and financial settlements.

Louise Shaw, Casey Moonie, Jess Woodman and Lucy Parkhouse

Jessica Woodman has joined the corporate team working across the firm’s Kendal and Lancaster offices. Jess will assist clients with mergers and acquisitions, business sales and purchases, company restructures, private equity and business start-up advice.

Simon England, managing partner at Harrison Drury, said: “Investing in our people is what Harrison Drury has always been about. Lucy, Casey, Jessica and Louise have shown exceptional commitment and professionalism throughout their training, and we couldn’t be happier to see them qualify and see them become fully-fledged solicitors.

“Their success reflects the opportunities we aim to create for our people ,enabling us to strengthen our specialist teams, broaden the expertise we can offer, and ensure we are well-placed to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jen Salt, head of human resources at Harrison Drury, added: “Qualifying as a solicitor is an important milestone. Our routes to qualification are about building confidence, developing skills and supporting people to become well-rounded professionals who can thrive in a fast-changing legal landscape.

“Lucy, Casey, Jessica and Louise have thrown themselves into every opportunity and challenge, it’s been brilliant to see them develop along the way. We’re looking forward to supporting them as they progress their careers with Harrison Drury.”

Harrison Drury offers opportunities for people to qualify as solicitors through the national Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) programme, a flexible route that enables trainees to earn while they learn.

The programme involves completing two sets of exams alongside two years of qualifying work experience, during which trainees receive hands-on training, mentoring and practical insight into the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm also continues to welcome applications from those who have completed or are undertaking the Legal Practice Course (LPC), as well as through its apprenticeship programme.

To date, the programme has created 58 trainee solicitor and apprentice roles and 19 of its current solicitors started as a trainee or apprentice.