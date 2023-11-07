Former Microsoft Head of Technology for Partners Joins Local Firm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ARMSA Academy has hired James Akrigg as CTO for innovative technology predicted to revolutionise the renewable energy sector that currently suffers from a critical skills gap.

James has previously served as the Head of Technology for Partners at Microsoft and has collaborated with brilliant minds on AI and business transformation to shape the tech landscape. In his new role, Akrigg is positioning newly launched h’alt® as a solution to accelerate human decision-making for building and operating renewable assets more safely and profitably than ever before.

In the most basic terms, h’alt® is a chatbot powered by Machine Learning (ML) to empower learning and decision-making in the project lifecycle. Learning in the workflow means that users can apply learning immediately rather than take time out of the work day for classroom training. Front-end loaded content empowers users to focus on project planning and avoiding costly mistakes.

Proven to enhance performance and increase profitability, the h’alt® prototype is live and is already gaining traction with 3 teams and 75 users at the offshore wind turbine manufacturer Vestas APAC.

Machine Learning (ML) capability enables h’alt®’ to also learn from users. Over time the digital tool builds and distributes growing organisational tacit knowledge that is critical for supporting decision-making in complex, uncertain, and ambiguous situations.

James says “Our planet's future is dependent on the effective rollout of renewable energy projects across the globe. Driven by this imperative, we're committed to ensuring the right knowledge and skills are readily available, amplifying the success of businesses spearheading these initiatives. With technological advances, h’alt®’ is pioneering a shift, leveraging AI-assisted insights to enhance human performance and to transform how teams deliver sustainable power.”

