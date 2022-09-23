Former Lancaster nightclub to reopen with new owners vowing to make it a ‘safe and secure’ venue
Lancaster's former Glow Rooms nightclub has been taken over and will reopen under a new name and ownership.
Businessmen Tim Barbary, Rick Backhouse and Avinash Nandwani have recently acquired the lease for the Dalton Square venue.
It has a planned opening date of October 10 subject to work being completed.
Tim also owns Bay Camera and Communications Ltd, Brittlestar wine bar and Bay EV, while Rick owns Sydney’s restaurant in Lancaster.
Glow Rooms closed in June after 22-year-old Joshua Hughes died following an incident outside the premises.
Tim announced the new venture saying: "Our aim as local businessmen is to provide a fun, secure and safe environment for students and young people alike.
"We will be making changes to how the club was run previously and we will do our upmost to make it a safe venue.
"Our company is called ART investments Ltd t/a Vibe Lancaster as I’m sure people will be wanting to check out who we are."