Former Lancaster nightclub to reopen with new owners vowing to make it a ‘safe and secure’ venue

Businessmen Tim Barbary, Rick Backhouse and Avinash Nandwani have recently acquired the lease for the Dalton Square venue.

It has a planned opening date of October 10 subject to work being completed.

Tim also owns Bay Camera and Communications Ltd, Brittlestar wine bar and Bay EV, while Rick owns Sydney’s restaurant in Lancaster.

The former Glow Rooms is to reopen under new ownership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glow Rooms closed in June after 22-year-old Joshua Hughes died following an incident outside the premises.

Tim announced the new venture saying: "Our aim as local businessmen is to provide a fun, secure and safe environment for students and young people alike.

"We will be making changes to how the club was run previously and we will do our upmost to make it a safe venue.