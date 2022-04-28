The former chief executive of Manchester City Council Sir Howard Bernstein will be the keynote speaker at the lunchtime launch event, which will take place at Cotton Court, Preston, on Wednesday, June 15, from 12pm to 2pm.

Sir Howard masterminded the transformation of Manchester during his time in the city and in recent times he has advised Lancashire County Council on its regeneration and economic growth plans.

The chair of DIB Lancashire Rob Binns said: “There are many regeneration projects taking place across the county at the moment, and we wanted to create a forum that brought together the key players in the construction industry who will be delivering these important projects and showcase Lancashire’s regeneration.

Sir Howard Bernstein from Manchester City Council pictured at a Wigan Expo event at Robin Park Sports Centre, Wigan.

“We will also introduce our property club members from Manchester and Liverpool into the conversations moving forward, so that we can share experiences, good practice, and no doubt discuss potential collaborations in the future.”

The chief executive and group chairman of DIB Frank McKenna said: ““The property sector has shown significant resilience against the recent challenges that business has faced, nowhere more so than Lancashire. Having seen the success of creating distinct property networks in Manchester and Liverpool, we think the time is now right for us to launch a similar group in the county.

"Certainly, the range of regeneration initiatives, and potential future initiatives, will give us plenty to focus on in the months ahead.