Former Bay Radio presenter Danny Matthews returns on Morecambe internet radio station

Former Bay Radio presenter Danny Matthews is to return to radio on a Morecambe-based internet radio station.

Danny continues to be involved in live entertainment around Morecambe Bay at key annual events such as the host of the main stage at Morecambe Carnival after his award-winning Breakfast Show ended in May after 10 years.

He was also instrumental in the success of another popular weekend radio show, Solid Gold Sunday, which is what he’ll be back behind the microphone presenting on internet radio station Triple M (Morecambe’s Most Music) from September 22 at 10am.

Danny will also be presenting a special show on Saturday September 7, the first of four programmes he has agreed to present.

Triple M can be heard 24 hours a day on various online platforms available from their website, www.triplemradio.co.uk