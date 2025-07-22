Forbes Solicitors Supports Acquisition of Clitheroe Cup Manufacturer

Forbes Solicitors has advised Vanguard Vertex on the acquisition of TPCC Holdings Limited, which owns subsidiaries The Printed Cup Company and The Paper Cup Company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vanguard Vertex has acquired 100% of TPPC shares for an undisclosed amount, with plans to expand the manufacturer’s range of products and grow turnover to over eight figures. The multi-million pound turnover business employs a team of 30 staff across its UK and China operations, including a 15,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Clitheroe.

TPPC’s subsidiaries have been trading for 19 and 20 years, producing a range of paper-based drinks cups and food pots, and recyclable plastic cups, as well as accessories such as drinking straws, lids and stickers. The companies supply customers across the UK and Europe, including paper-based ventilator products to the healthcare sector, and offer design and artwork services to enable bespoke branding and personalisation of cups and pots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Alcock, founder of Vanguard Vertex, commented: “There’s vast opportunity to expand the supply of paper-based and recyclable plastic food and drink containers. Cafes, coffee shops, takeaways and bars, as well as festivals and events are looking for sustainable and circular ways to serve customers. We are well positioned to meet this demand. The company has a strong history of manufacturing bespoke cups and the ability to meet the demands of operators of all sizes.

Gemma Catlow, Legal Executive at Forbes Solicitors.

“The TPPC management team were very helpful and supported a smooth acquisition. We’re now very much focused on innovation and strategies for expanding our product ranges.”

Gemma Catlow, Legal Executive at Forbes Solicitors, added: “Vanguard Vertex prides itself on providing business owners with a straightforward, clearly defined exit, which respects everyone’s goals. We were able to work closely with the TPPC management team and their advisers to achieve this.”

The TPPC share purchase marks the completion of another successful deal for Forbes Solicitors. The firm’s corporate team recently reported advising on deals with a combined value of over £160million during its latest financial year, ending 30th April 2025.