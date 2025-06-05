Forbes Solicitors reports 17% uplift in dealmaking

Lancashire-headquartered Forbes Solicitors has advised on deals with a combined value of over £160million during its latest financial year, ending 30th April 2025.

The firm’s corporate team, which is part of Forbes’ newly structured Commercial Division, reported trends of acquisitions, Management Buyouts (MBOs) and restructuring all driving dealmaking. The total value of deals the firm advised on was up 17% on the previous financial year, when the corporate team supported deals worth around £137million (year ending April 30, 2024).

Deal highlights include Lancashire-based technology consultancy, Sundown Solutions, which was acquired by Ancoris to create a new tech business called Telana. Forbes was retained by Sundown Solutions for a number of years as a supplier of legal services to support its growth programme.

Forbes’ corporate team also advised on the sale of historic accountancy firm NRB. The Wigan-based practice was founded in 1948 and recently acquired by leading North West accountancy firm Cowgills, as part of its strategy to drive 25% growth over the next 12 months. Food company Kepak Group utilised a wealth of specialisms from across Forbes’ Commercial Division including corporate, commercial property and employment law expertise, to manage its purchase of Summit Foods – a manufacturer of convenience foods.

In recent weeks, the Forbes corporate team has advised the shareholders of The Networking People, as an MBO was completed at the leading provider of network technology, connectivity, and cyber security services. Backed by YFM Equity Partners, the MBO will support the company’s next phase of growth, including the enhancement of its service offering and expansion plans.

David Filmer, a partner and head of the corporate team at Forbes Solicitors, commented: “We’ve experienced a buoyant year for dealmaking, both in terms of the value and volume of deals. This has been driven by pockets of business confidence, despite market uncertainty, as ambitious companies invest in expanding and diversifying operations to build resilience and drive growth.

“We’ve advised on deals across a range of different sectors, supporting SMEs across the North West and nationally. A large volume of the deals have included multi-million pound agreements and there are plenty of signs this will continue over the coming months. Our team has a strong pipeline of deals in progress and there’s lots of conversations happening with businesses weighing up future opportunities.”