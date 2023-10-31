News you can trust since 1886
Food Standards Agency’s website shows new food hygiene ratings for six of Preston’s establishments including Switch Nightclub, Costa Coffee, Tipsy Chef

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Preston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:52 GMT

Here’s what they are.

Rated 4: Tipsy Chef at 22 Lancaster Road, Preston; rated on October 26

1.

Rated 4: Tipsy Chef at 22 Lancaster Road, Preston; rated on October 26 Photo: Neil Cross

Rated 5: Holme Slack Pantry at 38a Holme Slack Lane, Preston; rated on October 24.

2.

Rated 5: Holme Slack Pantry at 38a Holme Slack Lane, Preston; rated on October 24. Photo: Google

Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 6 Queens Retail Park, Queen Street, Preston; rated on October 23

3.

Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 6 Queens Retail Park, Queen Street, Preston; rated on October 23 Photo: Google

Rated 3: Switch Nightclub at Unit 1 Lowthian House, Market Street, Preston; rated on October 27

4.

Rated 3: Switch Nightclub at Unit 1 Lowthian House, Market Street, Preston; rated on October 27 Photo: Google

