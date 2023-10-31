Food Standards Agency’s website shows new food hygiene ratings for six of Preston’s establishments including Switch Nightclub, Costa Coffee, Tipsy Chef
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Preston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:52 GMT
1.
Rated 4: Tipsy Chef at 22 Lancaster Road, Preston; rated on October 26 Photo: Neil Cross
2.
Rated 5: Holme Slack Pantry at 38a Holme Slack Lane, Preston; rated on October 24. Photo: Google
3.
Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Unit 6 Queens Retail Park, Queen Street, Preston; rated on October 23 Photo: Google
4.
Rated 3: Switch Nightclub at Unit 1 Lowthian House, Market Street, Preston; rated on October 27 Photo: Google