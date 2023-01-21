News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Food hygiene ratings Preston: these are the 10 Preston restaurants, cafes, pubs and bar rated this week

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Preston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andy Moffatt
2 minutes ago

A one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”, while a two star rating means “some improvement is necessary”. Five is the top score.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

Undefined: readMore

1. Preston food hygiene ratings

Rated 5: Chillies at 37 Blackpool Road, Preston; rated on January 11

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. Preston food hygiene ratings

Deli-Licious, a restaurant, con Cannon Street, Preston was given a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

3. Preston food hygiene ratings

Rated 5: Fresh N Fast at 135c Church Street, Preston; rated on January 13

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Preston food hygiene ratings

Rated 5: Hesketh Arms at 421 New Hall Lane, Preston; rated on January 11

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Food Standards AgencyFood hygiene ratingsPrestonInspectors