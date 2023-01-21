Food hygiene ratings Preston: these are the 10 Preston restaurants, cafes, pubs and bar rated this week
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Preston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
A one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”, while a two star rating means “some improvement is necessary”. Five is the top score.
Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.
