New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Lancashire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 11:31 BST

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new scores.

Food Hygiene Rating 3 – A rating of 25-30 achieves a food hygiene rating of 3.

Yangs Chinese, a takeaway at 58 Meadow Street, Preston was given the score of three after assessment on September 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

O'Briens Tea Room, at Park Road, Ormskirk, Lancashire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 7.

Warbreck Garden Centre, at Lyelake Lane, Lathom, Lancashire was given a score of four on September 7.

