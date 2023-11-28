New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lancashire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new scores.
1. Master Joes
Rated 5: Master Joes at 27 Church Street, Preston; rated on November 22 Photo: UGC
2. The Chicken Shop at 52 Plungington Road, Preston
Rated 5: The Chicken Shop at 52 Plungington Road, Preston; rated on November 23 Photo: UGC
3. Preston North End Football Stadium, Sir Tom Finney Way, Preston
Rated 5: Sodexo Limited (Invincibles Pavilion) at Preston North End Football Stadium, Sir Tom Finney Way, Preston; rated on November 21 Rated 5: Sodexo Limited (Sir Tom Finney Lounge) at Preston North End Football Stadium, Sir Tom Finney Way, Preston; rated on November 21 Photo: UGC
4. Kind Kitchen at Frenchwood County Primary School, Frenchwood Knoll,
Rated 5: Kind Kitchen at Frenchwood County Primary School, Frenchwood Knoll, Preston; rated on November 21 Photo: UGC