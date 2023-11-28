News you can trust since 1886
Food hygiene ratings Preston including The Chicken Shop, Master Joes and Sodexo Limited

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lancashire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:51 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 14:08 GMT

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new scores.

Rated 5: Master Joes at 27 Church Street, Preston; rated on November 22

1. Master Joes

Rated 5: Master Joes at 27 Church Street, Preston; rated on November 22

Rated 5: The Chicken Shop at 52 Plungington Road, Preston; rated on November 23

2. The Chicken Shop at 52 Plungington Road, Preston

Rated 5: The Chicken Shop at 52 Plungington Road, Preston; rated on November 23

Rated 5: Sodexo Limited (Invincibles Pavilion) at Preston North End Football Stadium, Sir Tom Finney Way, Preston; rated on November 21 Rated 5: Sodexo Limited (Sir Tom Finney Lounge) at Preston North End Football Stadium, Sir Tom Finney Way, Preston; rated on November 21

3. Preston North End Football Stadium, Sir Tom Finney Way, Preston

Rated 5: Sodexo Limited (Invincibles Pavilion) at Preston North End Football Stadium, Sir Tom Finney Way, Preston; rated on November 21 Rated 5: Sodexo Limited (Sir Tom Finney Lounge) at Preston North End Football Stadium, Sir Tom Finney Way, Preston; rated on November 21

Rated 5: Kind Kitchen at Frenchwood County Primary School, Frenchwood Knoll, Preston; rated on November 21

4. Kind Kitchen at Frenchwood County Primary School, Frenchwood Knoll,

Rated 5: Kind Kitchen at Frenchwood County Primary School, Frenchwood Knoll, Preston; rated on November 21

