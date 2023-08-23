News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Former lovers guilty of gun and acid attack murder of Liam Smith
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears

Food hygiene ratings in Preston: Turtle Bay, Nandos and KFC amongst restaurants visited by inspectors

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to Preston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 13:08 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 55 of Preston’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

Take a look at the ratings given out below:

Food hygiene ratings handed to Preston establishments from 5 stars to 1 star:

1. Food hygiene ratings handed to Preston establishments from 5 stars to 1 star:

Food hygiene ratings handed to Preston establishments from 5 stars to 1 star: Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 1: Shahi Tandoori at 247 Ribbleton Lane, Preston.

2. Rated 1: Shahi Tandoori at 247 Ribbleton Lane, Preston

Rated 1: Shahi Tandoori at 247 Ribbleton Lane, Preston. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 1: Shapla Tandoori at 56 Watery Lane, Preston.

3. Rated 1: Shapla Tandoori at 56 Watery Lane, Preston

Rated 1: Shapla Tandoori at 56 Watery Lane, Preston. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 3: Menu 24 at 22-24 Adelphi Street, Preston.

4. Rated 3: Menu 24 at 22-24 Adelphi Street, Preston

Rated 3: Menu 24 at 22-24 Adelphi Street, Preston. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsPrestonTurtle BayFood Standards AgencyKFCRestaurantsInspectors