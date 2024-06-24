Food hygiene inspectors rate 96 Lancashire food outlets - here's how they've done

96 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

96 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 0 on May 9.

1. The Grill Station, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6DZ

Rated 0 on May 9. | Google

Rated 5 on April 25.

2. Subway, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4NY

Rated 5 on April 25. | Google

Rated 5 on June 6.

3. Ocean King, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LR

Rated 5 on June 6. | Google

Rated 5 on June 5.

4. Friends Cafeteria, Egerton Road, Blackpool, FY1 2NL

Rated 5 on June 5. | Google

