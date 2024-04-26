Food hygiene fails and passes as 38 takeaways, pubs and cafés in Lancashire given new ratings

38 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Apr 2024, 15:31 BST

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 5 on March 21.

1. Amexicana Kitchen and Bar, Henry Street, Lytham, FY8 5LE

Rated 5 on March 21. Photo: Amexicana Kitchen and Bar

Rated 5 on April 17.

2. Beach House Bistro & Bar, Festival House, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1AP

Rated 5 on April 17. Photo: Google

Rated 4 on March 19.

3. The Fish Bar, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7RS

Rated 4 on March 19.

Rated 3 on March 25.

4. Vinyl Tap Preston, Adelphi Street, Preston, PR1 7BE

Rated 3 on March 25. Photo: Google

