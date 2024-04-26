The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
1. Amexicana Kitchen and Bar, Henry Street, Lytham, FY8 5LE
Rated 5 on March 21. Photo: Amexicana Kitchen and Bar
2. Beach House Bistro & Bar, Festival House, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 1AP
Rated 5 on April 17. Photo: Google
3. The Fish Bar, Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7RS
Rated 4 on March 19.
4. Vinyl Tap Preston, Adelphi Street, Preston, PR1 7BE
Rated 3 on March 25. Photo: Google
