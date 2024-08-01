The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A score of one means the establishment needs ‘major improvement’ when it comes to hygiene and food management.

If a restaurant or takeaway is handed the lowest possible score of zero, it means ‘urgent improvement necessary’.

31 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . JK's Cafe and Grill, Birley Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DU Rated 1 on June 27.

2 . Subway, Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 3RF Rated 5 on June 5.

3 . Al Amir, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 1LL Rated 1 on June 27.