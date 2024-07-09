Food hygiene fails and passes as 22 takeaways, pubs and cafés in Lancashire given new ratings

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th Jul 2024, 16:00 BST

22 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

22 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

Rated 4 on June 6.

1. The Willows, Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JD

Rated 4 on June 6. | GooglePhoto: Google

Rated 1 on June 6.

2. Mama Lu Lu's Cook Out, Egerton Road, Blackpool, FY1 2NL

Rated 1 on June 6. | GooglePhoto: Google

Rated 4 on June 6.

3. De Roma Pizzas, Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5EA

Rated 4 on June 6. | GooglePhoto: Google

Rated 3 on June 6.

4. Food 2 Go, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 5BQ

Rated 3 on June 6. | GooglePhoto: Google

