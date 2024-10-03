Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fleetwood toy company is now the biggest in the UK after taking over a rival toymaker in a multi-million pound deal.

HTI Group, a leading global supplier of children’s toys and games, has announced its acquisition of Sambro International, an award-winning global supplier of branded toys.

The acquisition establishes HTI as the largest privately-owned toy company in the UK, with combined annual sales exceeding £120 million and a presence in over 70 international markets.

The terms of the acquisition remain undisclosed.

Founded in 1952, HTI has built a market-leading portfolio in key product categories by combining value with innovation.

Renowned for its global brands, such as Teamsterz and EVO, it also develops early learning ranges for kids’ favourites Peppa Pig, Bluey, and Paw Patrol.

With headquarters and a state-of-the-art automated manufacturing facility in Fleetwood, the company operates globally, with multiple operations across mainland China, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, and Germany, serving a wide network of retailers, wholesalers, and e-commerce platforms.

Sambro, based in Bury, is a major player in the EU branded toy market, known for its creative ranges in soft toys, arts and crafts, and outdoor toys. It has developed strong partnerships with some of the world’s biggest brands, including Spider-Man, Frozen, Peppa Pig, and Paw Patrol.

The acquisition of Sambro is expected to deepen HTI’s footprint in key European markets and expand its product line with new categories, driving growth both in the UK and across its global customer base.

John Hutt, Principal at HTI Group, said:“Sambro has established a leading position in several key categories of the branded toy market, with an excellent reputation for innovation, value, quality, and service.

“Its expertise, product ranges, and market reach are a perfect complement to HTI’s. This acquisition allows us to accelerate our long-term global growth strategy.

“Together, we are ideally positioned to meet retailers' needs across all retail channels, offering an expanded and innovative toy portfolio backed by world-class design, merchandising, manufacturing, and logistics capabilities.”

HTI confirmed that both companies will continue operating from their existing UK locations, ensuring “seamless service and operational continuity for partners and customers”.

Additionally, HTI is progressing with the construction of its new 250,000-square-foot global headquarters, which is expected to be completed by late 2025.