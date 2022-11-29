The owners of the land at the corner of Sir Tom Finney Way and Watling Street Road in Fulwood say the project to provide 90 flats in two blocks would be “financially unviable” unless the authority waives rules on providing affordable housing and cash contributions towards education or healthcare in the area to get it built.

The scheme goes before the city's planning committee on Thursday with a recommendation that it should be approved. Council officers say that, based on figures provided by independent experts, the development would end up costing more to build than the flats could be sold for.

And even though rules state developments of more than 15 units should include 30 per cent of affordable accommodation in urban areas and 35 per cent in rural parts, the Sumners project could not possibly meet those targets because of the increased costs associated with its sloping site.

The former pub site where developers want to build 90 apartments.

An independent viability assessment, to be presented to the committee this week, says its calculations "demonstrate the need for the local planning authority to consider flexing their policy requirements to support the delivery of the proposed scheme."

It goes on: "The client is committed to delivering the proposed development on the subject site which would make a clear and positive contribution in meeting local housing need and in enhancing the quality of the residential offer in the locality. The proposals would thus bring a range of social, economic and environmental benefits."

But the report says the scheme would be unviable in the main "due to the relatively low values (property prices) achievable within the city and the unprecedented increase in construction costs."

The Sumners pub was the popular matchday venue for many PNE fans.

Planning officers who have examined the independent assessment and agree with the findings. In their report recommending approval, they say: "The figures illustrate that the provision for affordable housing and additional contributions (such as education and healthcare) would result in the cost of developing the site to be greater than the value generated from its development.

"There are abnormal costs associated with developing the site, namely the infrastructure and specific costs to this site to address the level difference to include a retailing wall. These abnormal costs were accepted on the two previous applications - it was not disputed at that time."

To meet rules over affordable housing ratios, the Sumners site would have had to include 27 low cost homes out of 90. The developers would also have had to make a contribution of £23,161 towards one school place in the area.

In total eight letters of objection have been received by the council. Concerns over noise, traffic safety, congestion, insufficient parking, impact on neighbours and also on a wildlife corridor adjoining the site were raised. The loss of the community centre and retail provision, which were dropped from the original application approved in 2019, was also described as "unacceptable."