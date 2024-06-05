Flash Kitchen Roll hits the shelves as market leaders join forces

The Flash family has gained an exciting new member with the launch of Flash Kitchen Roll.

Graham Cox, Chief Operating Officer of Accrol, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Procter & Gamble to launch Flash Kitchen Roll for UK consumers. “The Flash brand has been the leader in its field since 1958 and we have developed a product worthy of the name. “Using FSC sourced material, as is standard at Accrol, Flash Kitchen Roll is engineered to deliver superior absorbency and strength to help consumers achieve an impeccable hygienic clean with minimal effort.” Ashley Taylor, Sales and Marketing Director of Accrol, said: “This collaboration with Procter & Gamble represents a major step towards realising our ambitious licensing plans. “Flash Kitchen Roll is now available in selected stores and, given the iconic status of the Flash brand, will be instantly recognisable to shoppers as it is rolled out across the country in the months ahead. “We are incredibly proud of what has been accomplished.”