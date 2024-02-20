First time buyers choosing new homes in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Buckshaw Village headquartered business has seen a strong increase in enquiries from those stepping onto the property ladder, amid improved mortgage rates and competition between lenders.

Sales director for Anwyl Homes Lancashire Matthew Gould said: “In the first six weeks of 2024 we’ve seen a surge in enquiries from people looking to make that initial step onto the housing ladder. Around half of our recent sales have been to first time buyers, echoing Halifax research which found that they accounted for 53% of home loans last year. The same research also identified the Ribble Valley as having the youngest average first time buyer at 27 – five years younger than the national average.

“As a thoughtful homebuilder we’ve hosted a series of first time buyer roadshows across Lancashire and Cheshire with the chance to chat to independent financial advisors with access to the entire mortgage market. They’ve been well attended, and feedback is that it’s simplified some of the homebuying journey, helping those starting out enjoy the fun of buying their first home.”

First time buyers Dom Johnson and Steph Hatton outside their Anwyl home

Between them, there’s a good choice of homes available, with current prices from £214,995.

Selected properties are being offered with a deposit top up.

Matthew said: “When first time buyers are confident and supported, it has a positive effect on the rest of the housing market, keeping chains moving by enabling second steppers to sell their first home and climb the ladder and so on.

“All of our homeowners recognise the benefits of owning a new build home including energy efficient features and ease of maintenance. Data from the HBF suggests energy bills for a new house are 66% lower than an older equivalent, but some of our homes are even more efficient, meaning bills could be lower still. Because they’re so efficient our homes are eligible to be purchased with green mortgages, which tend to offer more favourable rates than traditional mortgages.”