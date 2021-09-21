First look into Preston's Adelphi pub after its full refurbishment

The pub, which closed on August 21 for a full revamp, has now reopened and is excited about welcoming back students ahead of the next academic turn.

In the heart of the university campus, The Adelphi managers are gearing up for the upcoming fresher's week and will be hosting DJ performances, fresher’s fairs and karaoke nights.

Transformed with a revamped interior and refurbished beer garden, the venue is now complete with outdoor booths and open plan spacing as well as a food menu overhaul.

The refurbished Adelphi pub

Emily Savage, Area Manager for the pub said: "We are very excited about the re-development in the area and have been watching the UCLan Masterplan unfold over the last few years - we are delighted to be in a position to open our newly invested venue just in time to welcome the students of Preston back after what has been a tough year for them.

"Now that we can offer a modern, up to date, fully equipped social space for our customers to use and enjoy, we are confident that customers – new and old – will return and that we’ll see a great atmosphere in the pub.

"We’re only just reopening after our refurbishment and we’ve already seen a lot of interest in The Adelphi. It will be great to welcome customers back to show them what we’ve created.

"Like many venues, not being able to open fully during the pandemic was challenging but we felt fully supported by our loyal customers and are delighted that we are now able to open up and offer them a revamped pub."

The outside of the popular pub before the refurbishment

The pub reopened today, September 21, after a month of closure for the refurbishment to take place.

The news comes as Adelphi Street, which was closed for more than 18 months due to to the UCLan Masterplan works, reopened last Friday, September 17.

The newly refurbished venue reopened today

The new outdoor beer garden at the pub