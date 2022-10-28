The Dog Inn, which sits at the peak of the busiest high street in Longridge is known for its beautiful back garden views overlooking the Ribble Valley. The popular Bed and Breakfast pub has received a makeover from new management ahead of its weekend grand opening.

The refurbishment is highly anticipated by the locals of Longridge and has been ongoing since August this year.

New management duo, locals Stuart and Alison Vickers, have already created a buzz for the reopening, saying ‘exciting changes are happening, new beers, new wines, new menu and a new look’ with no problems generating social media attraction from residents in the area.

The Dog Inn will officially reopen on Saturday 29 October at 12pm mid-day. There will be live music, canapes, a hog roast, and a charity raffle to go along with the ale flowing throughout the day.

We had the privilege to take a look inside before the grand reopening and received a grand tour from the new management team, here’s what we found.

