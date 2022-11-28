First look inside: New cocktail bar La Cosa Nostra has opened at Blackpool Armfield Club
A cosy new football-free cocktail bar has opened at the Armfield Club. We take a first look inside La Cosa Nostra on Bloomfield Road.
It’s aimed at people who want a quieter drink away from the ‘rowdy' atmosphere of the Blackpool FC supporters’ club.
It was part of the club that was being used as storage.
Sean Roberts, who co-owns the Armfield Club, said: “We wanted this to cater for the girlfriends and anyone who wants to get away from the rowdy football lads. It’s a bit more of a classy feel, with cocktails and gin.
To make bookings for baby showers, hen party’s or other events contact the bar on 07432 222107