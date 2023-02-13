News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

First look inside: Doggy daycare opens in Poulton and it's packed with fun activities to keep dogs entertained

A giant fun-filled doggy daycare centre has opened in Poulton Le Fylde and we take a first look at what it has to offer.

By Lucinda Herbert
26 minutes ago

Nico’s Doggy Daycare is equipped with ball pools, agility courses and a climbing tyre – everything to keep active pooches amused during their stay!

Co-owner, Joe Clegg, said the centre on Wyrefields is the ‘biggest on the Fylde Coast’. It has separate rooms for puppies/small dogs and a large chill-out zone filled with cushions and sofas so they can relax in front of the tele.

Joe opened the purpose-built venue with Kay Read, after deciding to expand their existing dog walking business. He added: “You’ve got some dogs that just chill out all day, some that are pretty hyper and some that just want to chase balls or jump on the equipment. We do a little bit of training with them too.”

To find out more visit https://www.facebook.com/nicosdoggydaycare or call 07515 878426

Undefined: readMore

1. Nico's Doggy Daycare in Poulton has been set up by Joe Clegg and Kay Read

Nico's Doggy Daycare in Poulton has been set up by Joe Clegg and Kay Read

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

2. Nico's Doggy Daycare in Poulton has been set up by Joe Clegg and Kay Read

Nico's Doggy Daycare in Poulton has been set up by Joe Clegg and Kay Read

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

3. Nico's Doggy Daycare in Poulton has been set up by Joe Clegg and Kay Read

Nico's Doggy Daycare in Poulton has been set up by Joe Clegg and Kay Read

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

4. Nico's Doggy Daycare in Poulton has been set up by Joe Clegg and Kay Read

Nico's Doggy Daycare in Poulton has been set up by Joe Clegg and Kay Read

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Poulton