Finalist at The Official UK Hair and Beauty Awards

Owner Emma Jackson said : “I feel so incredibly lucky to have been given this oppurtunity. I bought the business back in 2017 and from then I have grown the Tranquillity, moving into a larger premises, renovationg whilst heavily pregnant and growing a team of enthusiastic therapists.

“We work with local charity St Catherines Hospice, where my Grandma recently spent the last few weeks of her life. Helping the community is something we really try to focus on, attending local fundraisers and holding events to help raise money. Helping our clients, not to just look good but feel better in themselves.”

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards community come together each year to celebrate the hair and beauty industry in style. The annual VIP Red Carpet event entails of a once-in-a-lifetime experience with celebrity guests, hosts and entertainment, and can only be attended by nvitation only.

The salon location in the heart of Longton

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards mission is to support businesses of all sizes, and expose all candidates to new opportunities via social media and in the hair and beauty world, no matter their financial or social status. HBA are breaking down barriers to support smaller industry businesses, helping contestants build followings and recognition – even if they don’t win. That's why they're celebrating the entire process of the competition and all the amazing talent that has entered.